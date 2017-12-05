Woman seriously injured in crash with road closed off

The incident on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen happened at about 11.50am on Tuesday.

Crash: Woman has been left seriously injured. STV

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services are currently on the scene at Provost Fraser Drive, where the collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa took place at around 11.50am on Tuesday.

The injured woman is being treated by ambulance staff.

The road has been closed and is likely to remain shut for some time.

Drivers in the area have been advised to follow diversions and use alternative routes if possible.

Police Scotland say that further updates will be provided when they are available.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.