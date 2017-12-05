Gang stole seven cars after breaking into dealership

Trio made off with Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Nissan vehicles worth total of £40,000.

Ancrum Autos: Keys for a further 20 cars were dumped. Google 2016

A gang stole seven cars worth a total of £40,000 during a raid on a dealership.

John McGrandle, Stewart Burns and Damien Forbes took Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Nissan vehicles after breaking into Ancrum Autos in Dundee.

The trio - and accomplice Kevin Chaplin - made off with the vehicles and dumped keys for a further 20 cars in a nearby park.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court that DNA from the men was found inside the cars and on the keys.

McGrandle and Burns later broke into the size? clothing shop on High Street, Dundee, stealing £3150 of designer clothing before taking computer equipment from C&K Communications in St Andrews, Fife.

Ms Gilmartin said the dealership had been locked at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 11, 2016, and that car keys were inside the office safe.

The owner arrived shortly after 8am the next day to find the metal shutter in front of the office and the door forced open.

The safe that contained the car keys was missing, as were the seven cars.

McGrandle, 25 and Burns, 33, both of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of theft by housebreaking.

Chaplin, 31, also of HMP Perth, admitted a charge of reset over the garage break-in.

Forbes, 31, of Dunholm Road, Dundee, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and theft by housebreaking - including a raid on a business on Strathmartine Road in the city on January 3 this year.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Forbes for three years, McGrandle and Burns for 33 months each and Chaplin for nine months.

