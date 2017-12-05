Woman, 85, dies as car smashes into tree after crash

The incident happened on Provost Fraser Drive in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning.

Collision: Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward (file pic).

A woman died as her car smashed into a tree after a crash with another vehicle in Aberdeen.

The 85-year-old was driving on Provost Fraser Drive when her blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra and then a tree.

No one else was injured in the crash, which occurred around 11.50am on Tuesday.

Police are investigating and have appealed for anyone who saw either car before the crash to get in touch.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died at this time.

"The road has now reopened we would like to thank members of the public for their patience while the road was closed to allow for collision investigation.

"We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to get in touch with us."

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.