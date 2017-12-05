Crew evacuated from North Sea platform ahead of storm 

Around 70 workers were taken off the Ninian South as a precautionary move.

Safety: Storm Caroline arrives on Thursday (file pic). CNR

Around 70 workers have been taken off a North Sea platform as a precaution due to the approaching storm.

Operators CNR International said it was moving personnel from the Ninian South platform, which is currently undergoing maintenance work 240 miles north east of Aberdeen.

The company said it had taken the move as a precautionary step ahead of Storm Caroline, which is forecast to arrive on Thursday.

CNR confirmed that 90 personnel remain on board the platform, and that no other installations were affected.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "There are storm conditions forecast for the coming weekend. Therefore, in order to ensure the safety of all personnel on board, the company has taken the decision to partially down-man Ninian Southern as a precaution.

"This is in accordance with existing procedures developed to safely manage the structural integrity of the Ninian Southern jacket.

"The safety of the personnel on board the platform is of paramount importance for the company."

