Hospital ward reopens to new patients after flu outbreak

The unit was closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading.

Arbroath Infirmary: Patients were diagnosed with influenza.

A hospital ward that had to be closed to new admissions after a flu outbreak has reopened.

The medical unit at Arbroath Infirmary was closed on Monday after a small number of patients were diagnosed with the influenza virus.

The ward was closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus which is circulating in the community.

Friends and family of patients already in the unit were asked to avoid visiting if possible during the closure as appropriate infection control measures were put in place.

The hospital has confirmed the ward reopened and will be taking new admissions from Wednesday.

