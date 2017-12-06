Elderly woman who died after car crashed into tree named

Margaret Davidson, 85, was killed in the collision on Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen.

Crash: Her car hit a Vauxhall Astra. Google 2017

A woman who died after her car hit a tree following a crash with another vehicle has been named.

Margaret Davidson, 85, died after the crash on Provost Fraser Drive, Aberdeen around 11.50am on Tuesday.

Officers said she lived locally in the Mastrick area.

Her blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra before hitting the tree.

Police are investigating and have appealed for anyone who saw either car before the crash to get in touch.

Road policing Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "Our thoughts remain with Mrs Davidson's family and friends.

"Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing and anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to officers should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1132 of December 5."

