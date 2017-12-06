Rail delays as Land Rover crash leaves rubble on track

A section of wall has fallen and blocked the line between Inverness and Wick.

Crash: 'Significant volume' of rubble blocking line (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Trains in the Highlands are delayed after a crash caused part of a wall to fall on to the railway line.

Engineers are at the scene in Portgower, near Helmsdale in Sutherland, following the incident at about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

A Land Rover is understood to have hit a wall, resulting in a "significant volume of rubble" falling on to the track and blocking the line.

Services between Inverness and Wick are likely to be disrupted for much of Wednesday.

ScotRail said: "There's been a road accident which has resulted in a section of wall falling on to the railway line.

"Our staff have arrived on site and advised us that there is a significant volume of rubble on the track and, as a result, we won't be able to run services through this area for the rest of the day."

The operator has arranged for replacement bus services at Brora and Helmsdale.

Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured in the crash, which they are treating as "non-serious".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.