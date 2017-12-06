  • STV
Rail delays as Land Rover crash leaves rubble on track

A section of wall has fallen and blocked the line between Inverness and Wick.

Crash: 'Significant volume' of rubble blocking line (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Trains in the Highlands are delayed after a crash caused part of a wall to fall on to the railway line.

Engineers are at the scene in Portgower, near Helmsdale in Sutherland, following the incident at about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

A Land Rover is understood to have hit a wall, resulting in a "significant volume of rubble" falling on to the track and blocking the line.

Services between Inverness and Wick are likely to be disrupted for much of Wednesday.

ScotRail said: "There's been a road accident which has resulted in a section of wall falling on to the railway line.

"Our staff have arrived on site and advised us that there is a significant volume of rubble on the track and, as a result, we won't be able to run services through this area for the rest of the day."

The operator has arranged for replacement bus services at Brora and Helmsdale.

Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured in the crash, which they are treating as "non-serious".

