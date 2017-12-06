Charity seeks homes for abandoned cats before Christmas
Nearly 580 cats have been re-homed by the centre in Angus this year.
Scotland's animal welfare charity is seeking new homes for 14 cats who are currently being cared for at their centre in Angus.
The Scottish SPCA has been inundated over the past few months with a huge number of abused, abandoned and injured cats.
Nearly 580 cats have been rehomed by the centre in Petterden this year.
Scottish SPCA centre assistant manager, Dale Christie said: "We're currently operating at full capacity and whenever we re-home a cat or kitten the space is very quickly filled by a new arrival.
"We've rehomed nearly 580 cats this year already which highlights the high number of felines coming in and out of our centre.
"Faith and twinkle are among the many cats we are caring for at the moment, [they] are mother and daughter and we'd hate to see them split up."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.