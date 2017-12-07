Street on lockdown and residents evacuated in bomb alert

Emergency services were called to Fairbairn Street in Dundee at 6pm on Wednesday.

Fairbairn Street: Cordon put in place. Google 2017/PA

A street has been put on lockdown and residents have been evacuated from their homes after a bomb alert.

The street, near Dens Road Primary School, remains cordoned off by police.

Those living in the area have described the alert as "terrifying".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There will be activity involving police and other emergency services over the next few hours.

"The priority is public safety."

He added: "Police will be in communication with partners and local residents to provide appropriate advice as required."

