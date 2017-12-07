  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman stabbed victim to death after row over £10 debt

STV

Siobhan Russell found guilty of culpable homicide after killing Marie Low in Dundee.

Argument: Siobhan Russell, left, and Marie Low.
Argument: Siobhan Russell, left, and Marie Low.

A woman stabbed a grandmother-to-be to death in front of her pregnant daughter after a row over a £10 debt.

Siobhan Russell knifed Marie Low on Ballantrae Terrace in Dundee following an argument between the pair two days earlier.

Russell, 30, had faced a murder charge but on Thursday a jury convicted her of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

A trial at the High Court in Aberdeen heard from Ms Low's then-pregnant daughter, Jamie-Lee Low, who broke down in tears as she told of the moment Russell knifed her mother.

She said: "I watched her stab the knife into my mum's chest or belly area.

"After she stabbed my mum, her and Siobhan ended up on the floor. My mum was lying on the floor and Siobhan held the knife to my mum's throat."

'I watched her stab the knife into my mum's chest or belly area.'
Jamie-Lee Low

The jury was told police had been called to Ms Low's home the previous day following reports of a disturbance between the pair.

One witness told the court the pair had brawled over a £10 debt.

The court later heard Ms Low suffered a single stab wound to the heart and later died at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A knife was later found under the kitchen sink in Russell's home with the accused's DNA on the handle and Ms Low's on the blade.

Advocate depute Alan Cameron, summing up the Crown case to the jury, said Russell had not acted in self-defence but had willingly involved herself in a confrontation.

He added she had taken the knife used to kill Ms Low from her house and had gone on to use it.

Solicitor advocate Iain Patterson, defending, said the Crown had not "proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that Russell had "acted with wicked recklessness" that would support a murder conviction.

After an eight-day trial, the jury took 11 hours to find Russell, of Dundee, guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence until January for social work background reports and remanded Russell in custody meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.