Flybe to end Shetland Sumburgh service in January

The airline said falling passenger numbers meant the service was no longer sustainable.

Regret: Passengers will be offered refunds or alternate flights (file pic). The BIG Partnership

Flybe has announced it will end its Shetland flights in January.

The airline said it regretted the decision, but falling passenger numbers meant the service was no longer sustainable.

Following a detailed review, Flybe will stop flying to and from Sumburgh Airport from January 8.

Customers with existing bookings after that date will be offered full refunds or re-bookings on alternate flights with Loganair.

Ronnie Matheson, Flybe's chief commercial officer, said: "Serving Scotland is one of the most important parts of the Flybe business and we are extremely disappointed to have had to take this decision.

"We entered the market with a strong commitment to offer a faster more comfortable service with more choice, which delivered on the long overdue lowering of fares that islanders have been calling for, for so many, many years."

The airline said that since it began offering flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow to Sumburgh, fares have fallen by between 20 and 40%.

Mr Matheson added: "After looking at all factors, having driven down prices on the three Shetland routes, passenger numbers have been disappointing.

"We promised to evaluate the situation, which is what we have now done. The outcome, with sincerest regret, is that rather than continue to persevere, we withdraw from the route sooner rather than later."

Flybe said it would continue to sponsor Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life Shetland 2018.

