Man 'threatened to kill people and plant bombs' in city

Patrick McCabe was arrested after the bomb squad was called to his flat in Dundee.

Fairbairn Street: Residents were evacuated. STV

A man has appeared in court accused of sparking a major incident after making threats to kill people and plant bombs across Dundee.

Patrick McCabe was arrested after police and the bomb squad were called to his home on the city's Fairbairn Street.

A controlled explosion was carried out shortly before 7am on Thursday as residents were evacuated from their homes.

The 65-year-old is accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm at his flat.

He is alleged to have made repeated threats to kill members of the public and make threats to manufacture and plant bombs throughout Dundee.

McCabe made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

