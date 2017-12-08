Missing man may have travelled to Aberdeen from Kent

Concerns are growing for Ivan Wells after he was last seen two days ago.

Ivan Wells: Police have appealed for information to find him.

A missing man from Kent may have travelled to Aberdeen, say police.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Ivan Wells, 47, who was last seen in the village of South Darenth on Wednesday.

Mr Wells is thought to have travelled to the north east of Scotland and may be in Aberdeen.

He is described as being 5ft 11in, has sandy blonde hair and typically wears glasses.

Mr Wells, who speaks with a Scottish accent, has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who knows where he might be has been asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting incident number 06-0955.

