  • STV
  • MySTV

Men who battered flatmate to death jailed for murder

STV

Tomas Gulbinavicius and Janis Karajevs killed Aleksejus Zarskus in Aberdeen.

Aleksejus Zarskus: He was previously homeless.
Aleksejus Zarskus: He was previously homeless.

Two men who murdered their flatmate by kicking, punching and stamping on him after a drunken row have been jailed.

Tomas Gulbinavicius, 33, and Janis Karajevs, 30, killed Lithuanian Aleksejus Zarskus at a flat on King Street in Aberdeen.

The 42-year-old died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on January 19, four days after police were called out to the property.

He had been living with the pair after previously being homeless.

A judge ordered that Karajevs, who has six previous convictions for assault and has previously been jailed three times, should serve at least 14 years in prison.

Janis Karajevs had a drunken row with the victim.
Janis Karajevs had a drunken row with the victim.

Lord Uist sentenced Gulbinavicius to 13 years in prison for his role in the murder

The judge told the pair: "You must not assume you will be released at the end of the punishment part.

"You will be released only when it is considered no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you continue to be confined in prison."

Lord Uist added: "On January 15, in the course of an argument, when you were all drunk, both of you battered him repeatedly on the head and body by punching, kicking and stamping on him, as a result of which he died in hospital from blunt force head trauma on January 19.

"He suffered widespread bruising over his face from the eyes to the neck as well as extensive fracturing of the facial bones and had a fractured right jaw."

'Both of you battered him repeatedly on the head and body by punching, kicking and stamping on him.'
Lord Uist

A downstairs neighbour described the noise of the attack as similar to someone falling through the ceiling.

Lord Uist continued: "After you had assaulted him you did nothing to seek medical help for him and failed to answer the door to the police who had to force entry to the house.

"A downstairs neighbour who heard the commotion in the flat above described banging which continued for ten or 20 minutes and which caused her to think someone was getting beaten up and seriously hurt upstairs.

"A visitor to her flat said that it sounded like somebody was coming through the ceiling."

The judge said he took into account that no lethal weapon was used in the attack and the murder of the victim was not premeditated.

He added: "Nevertheless, Mr Zarskus lost his life as a result of what was obviously a ferocious attack by both of you."

Lord Uist told Gulbinavicius, who came to this country in 2009, that he would ignore his one minor previous conviction for shoplifting.

He added: "You have a history of alcohol abuse. Mr Zarskus was a friend of yours for whom you were providing temporary accommodation at the materiel time."

The judge pointed out that Karajevs also had a history of alcohol abuse and had committed 16 offences since coming to Scotland in 2008.

Karajevs moved to the north east of Scotland following a downturn in the Latvian economy.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.