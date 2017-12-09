Fresh snow and ice warnings in wake of Storm Caroline

The heaviest snow is likely to fall over northern Scotland, with up to 10cm expected.

Snowy scenes: White-out across northern Scotland. STV

Snow and ice will continue to cause problems for motorists in the wake of Storm Caroline.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall over northern Scotland, with up to 10cm expected in the mountains.

However, gale-force winds which caused power cuts across the country during the week have largely abated.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks engineers reconnected more than 18,000 homes despite winds of up to 90mph.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Wintry showers will gradually become confined to the far north of Scotland overnight.

"A further 2cm to 5cm of snow is likely over parts of northern Scotland with 5cm to 10cm possible over some mountains. Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard.

"Impacts include probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some roads likely to be affected with longer journey times by road and bus services."

