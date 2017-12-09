  • STV
Protestors fight plan to build houses at Culloden

STV

Kirkwood Homes wants to build 16 properties at the historic battlefield.

Culloden: Protesters dressed in traditional Highland clothing. STV

Protesters have gathered at one of Scotland's most historic landmarks to demonstrate against plans to build houses nearby.

Kirkwood Homes wants to construct 16 properties less than 400 metres from the battleground at Culloden, where 2000 men died.

Highland Council rejected the proposal but it was later approved by the Scottish Government.

The TV show and book series Outlander has brought international attention to Culloden and the Jacobite era.

Protester and Outlander extra Andy MacAlindon, from Inverclyde, said: "It's a very emotional issue and it's not just in scotland now, it's worldwide.

"The author of outlander, Diana Gabaldon has brought this attention to people all over the world."

Kirkwood Homes said they had no comment when approached by STV.

