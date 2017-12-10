Man's body found weeks after fisherman's disappearance

A major search was launched after Alasdair Macleod's boat was found abandoned.

Alasdair Macleod: Family informed after body found.

A body has been found three weeks after the disappearance of an island fisherman.

A major search was launched after Alasdair Macleod's boat Varuna was found near Applecross in Wester Ross on November 20.

No trace of Mr Macleod was found, however, and the search was eventually called off.

A body of a man was found at Staffin Bay on the Isle of Skye on Saturday, about 20 miles north of where the Varuna was found.

It has not been formally identified but police have informed Mr Macleod's family.

A spokeswoman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

