Driver dies after Audi careers off road near hotel
The smash happened on the A890 near the Strathcarron Hotel in the Highlands.
A man has died in a car crash near a hotel.
The smash happened on the A890 near the Strathcarron Hotel in Wester Ross, the Highlands, at 7.20pm on Sunday.
The 42-year-old, who was driving a grey Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed the road for more than six hours while investigations were carried out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
