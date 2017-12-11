Student basketball players suspended over 'naked images'

Dundee University is investigating the claims involving men in the team.

A university has suspended members of its basketball club for allegedly sharing pictures of naked women on Whatsapp.

The pictures are said to include naked and partially clothed women being shared over Whatsapp.

The organisation could not confirm if the women were students at the university.

A university spokesman said: "A disciplinary process is ongoing and we are unable to offer any further comment on the circumstances until that is concluded.

"Without commenting on the specifics of the current investigation, we stress that the university and Dundee University Students' Association (DUSA) have a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and threatening or abusive behaviour.

"All those who violate the policy will face disciplinary action."

He added: "We encourage anyone who feels they have been subjected to such behaviour to report it to the university or DUSA.

"The university's sports union also works with all member clubs in stressing the standards of behaviour that are expected."

