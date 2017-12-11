New crossing opens to traffic over the River Ness

Work on Holm Mills Bridge, part of the West Link in Inverness, has taken two years to complete.

Opening ceremony: First phase of West Link completed. STV

A new crossing over the River Ness has opened to traffic.

Work on Holm Mills Bridge, the first phase of the West Link in Inverness, has taken two years to complete.

Highland Council hopes the West Link will reduce congestion in the city centre and help ease travel between the A9, A96 and A82.

The bridge was constructed despite a local campaign to stop it over loss of green space.

The completion of the first phase of the West Link road was marked by an opening ceremony on Monday morning, followed by the road being fully opened to traffic at midday.

Highland Council's environment, development and infrastructure committee chairman Allan Henderson said: "The completion of this stretch of road marks the first phase of this important project, aimed at reducing congestion in the city centre.

"The road has been eagerly anticipated and we expect that many people will want to try out the new route.

"The council will be closely monitoring the variations in traffic following the opening of the road and expect considerably reduced congestion in the city centre."

He added: "The West Link will deliver a greatly improved infrastructure to support the future development, growth and prosperity of Inverness and the Highlands.

"The investment will bring nearly £4 of benefit to every £1 of public money spent on the project."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.