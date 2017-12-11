Fears grow for pensioner missing in freezing conditions

Margaret Taylor, 71, was last seen near Alford in Aberdeenshire on Sunday night.

Police Scotland

Fears are growing for a pensioner who has been missing overnight in freezing conditions.

Margaret Taylor, 71, was last seen in the Forbes area near Alford, Aberdeenshire, at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

She was reported missing on Monday morning.

When last seen Margaret was wearing a dark jacket that is either dark blue or dark green.

She is described as 5ft 2in, of small/medium build and has grey hair.

Inspector Matt Smith said: "We are urging anyone who recognises Margaret's description and who may have seen her to come forward.

"It is completely out of character for Margaret to be missing and understandably her family are very concerned.

"Local officers are in touch with Margaret's family and are making enquiries. We also have specialist officers including search officers and a dog handler involved in searches in order to try and trace Margaret."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1156 of 11/12.

