Coastguard rescue dog after cliff fall at beauty spot

An RNLI lifeboat was scrambled to New Slains Castle, Cruden Bay around 2pm.

Rescue: Slains Castle is a popular with locals and tourists.

An RNLI crew helped rescue a dog after it plunged down a cliff at a popular beauty spot.

The Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat was scrambled to New Slains Castle, Cruden Bay by UK Coastguard shortly before 2pm on Monday.

On arrival it launched a small boat to reach the spot where the dog had landed.

The boat then provided safety back up while Cruden Bay Coastguard cliff rescue team recovered the pet, which had fallen around 10ft.

The RNLI said the dog had no major injuries and was returned to its owner.

