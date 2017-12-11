Missing pensioner found safe and well after police appeal

Margaret Taylor had been missing from the Forbes area near Alford, Aberdeenshire since Sunday night.

Police: Margaret Taylor had been missing for almost 24 hours. Police Scotland

A pensioner who who was missing overnight has been found safe and well.

Margaret Taylor, 71, was last seen in the Forbes area near Alford, Aberdeenshire, at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

Fears had been growing for Margaret, whose disappearance was described as out of character.



But on Monday night Police Scotland confirmed she had been traced.

A force spokesman said: "The public are thanked for their assistance in this matter."

