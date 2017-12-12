Ice warning for commuters after freezing conditions

A weather warning is in place for the north of Scotland after the temperature plunged.

Ice: Gritters are out in Aberdeenshire (file pic).

Commuters have been warned to take care after freezing conditions overnight left icy patches on roads.

A "yellow" warning for ice and snow is in place for the Highlands, north east Scotland and Tayside until 11am on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Edinburgh and Glasgow experienced their coldest day in seven years, with temperatures falling as low as -8C.

Snow and ice led to more than 70 flights being cancelled on Monday, with some schools also shutting.

Aberdeenshire council said gritters would be out on main roads on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Showers, falling as a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow, will push into northern and eastern parts of the UK on Monday afternoon and last through much of the night.

"These will lead to icy stretches forming as surface temperatures rapidly fall below freezing from early Monday evening.

"Some small further snow accumulations are also possible in places.

"The showers will gradually die out from the north overnight, but will likely persist for much of the period in parts of southeast England."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.