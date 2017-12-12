School becomes first to offer qualification in make-up

GlamCandy is teaching a group of 14 pupils at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes.

GlamCandy: Pupils picking up make-up artistry skills. Glam Candy

A secondary school in Fife has become the first in Scotland to offer a qualification in make-up.

Pupils at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes can take the SQA-approved course run by Edinburgh beauty academy GlamCandy.

Teachers say it is giving children a useful skill and helping them grow their confidence and push them towards gaining other qualifications, boosting their employability.

GlamCandy, which runs make-up artist courses from its base in Edinburgh, is set to expand the courses to schools in the city and Aberdeen next year.

The make-up artistry course is available to fifth and sixth year pupils, with 14 girls currently enrolled in the qualification.

During the course, pupils learn how to apply beauty, bridal and evening make-up.

Those who pass will gain a recognised qualification that could lead to further education opportunities or employment as a trainee make-up artist.

Craig McLeod, head teacher at Auchmuty High School, said: "The actual skill of make-up application is one element but we're looking at the wider skills these pupils are developing.

"They're developing skills in employability, skills in teamwork organisation, they're working with a business, they're learning about customer service, they're learning about interpersonal skills.

"A lot of girls are reinvigorating their enthusiasm for school. They are picking up subjects they didn't think (they would).

"They're picking these up because GlamCandy are believing in them (and) the teachers are noticing a huge kind of improvement in their confidence."

Ebony Smith, head of education at GlamCandy, said: "From the first day that we met them, we've seen a huge difference in their confidence and their skills.

"There are a lot of girls that have been studying business that have now asked to do it at higher level of the course they're on and also there's a lot more girls looking to stay on at school that were initially looking to leave at the end of next year."

