More than 1000 tranquilliser tablets seized in drugs raid

Farquhar Road: Money also found in raid. Google 2017

More than 1000 tranquilliser tablets and drugs have been seized in a raid.

Alprazolam, known as Xanax, as well as cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin, were recovered from a property on Farquhar Road in Aberdeen.

A four-figure sum of money was also found in the raid on Monday.

A 38-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Allen Shaw said: "Thankfully a significant amount of this type of drug has been seized which could have ended up in our communities and in the hands of extremely vulnerable people.

"The effect of taking any drug which hasn't been specifically prescribed for you can have serious medical consequences.

"It is impossible to guarantee the content or purity of a substance that has been purchased illicitly or online and I can't stress enough the dangers posed and that only medication prescribed to you by a medical professional should be taken."

Anyone with information can contact 101.

