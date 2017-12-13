Firefighters tackle early morning school blaze

Meldrum Primary School in Aberdeenshire went on fire at around 3am.

Fire: Around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze. Google

Around 60 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a primary school.

Fire crews were called to the scene at Meldrum Primary School in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, at around 3am on Wednesday.

Six appliances were involved in dealing with the incident, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 4.45am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

