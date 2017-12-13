  • STV
  • MySTV

Diamond Cartier tiara to go on display at V&A next year

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The ornamental crown was the last of its type created by the French company in 1935.

Tiara: The piece has 2500 diamonds on it.
Tiara: The piece has 2500 diamonds on it. V&A Museum

A diamond-winged tiara created by Cartier will go on display when the V&A Dundee opens next year.

The ornamental crown, created in 1935, is the last of its type made by the French company and was Inspired by the winged helmets worn by the heroines of Wagner's opera cycle Der Ring des Nibelungen.

The tiara will go on display in the V&A Dundee Scottish design galleries when the new museum opens in the second half of 2018 and will be the first time it has gone on public display.

The piece, known as a Valkyrie tiara, comprises more than 2500 cushion-shaped, single-cut, circular-cut and rose-cut diamonds, set in a gold and silver frame.

The wings were constructed using wire-coiled springs so they move slightly when worn. The wings can also be detached and worn separately.

Museum: The tiara will go on display when V&A Dundee opens.
Museum: The tiara will go on display when V&A Dundee opens. V&A Museum

The headpiece was commissioned by Mary Crewe-Milnes, Duchess of Roxburghe, in the year of her marriage to the 9th Duke of Roxburghe, George Innes-Ker, when the couple resided in Floors Castle near Kelso.

Joanna Norman, lead curator of the Scottish design galleries, said: "This tiara is a stunning example of design being directly influenced by the person who commissioned it.

"In 1935, the Duchess of Roxburghe had just married into a Scottish dynasty. When she asked Cartier to make one last Valkyrie tiara she was commissioning a piece of exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected design, inspired by the fashions of her childhood.

"The tiara is an amazing piece which trembles when worn to give a sense of moving feathers. The designed allowed the duchess to remove the wings and wear them as brooches if she so desired."

The duchess' tiara will be displayed in a section of the Scottish design galleries focused on design as a form of storytelling, highlighting how it can be used to spark the imagination and make the world more beautiful.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.