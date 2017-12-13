Diamond Cartier tiara to go on display at V&A next year

The ornamental crown was the last of its type created by the French company in 1935.

Tiara: The piece has 2500 diamonds on it. V&A Museum

A diamond-winged tiara created by Cartier will go on display when the V&A Dundee opens next year.

The ornamental crown, created in 1935, is the last of its type made by the French company and was Inspired by the winged helmets worn by the heroines of Wagner's opera cycle Der Ring des Nibelungen.

The tiara will go on display in the V&A Dundee Scottish design galleries when the new museum opens in the second half of 2018 and will be the first time it has gone on public display.

The piece, known as a Valkyrie tiara, comprises more than 2500 cushion-shaped, single-cut, circular-cut and rose-cut diamonds, set in a gold and silver frame.

The wings were constructed using wire-coiled springs so they move slightly when worn. The wings can also be detached and worn separately.

Museum: The tiara will go on display when V&A Dundee opens. V&A Museum

The headpiece was commissioned by Mary Crewe-Milnes, Duchess of Roxburghe, in the year of her marriage to the 9th Duke of Roxburghe, George Innes-Ker, when the couple resided in Floors Castle near Kelso.

Joanna Norman, lead curator of the Scottish design galleries, said: "This tiara is a stunning example of design being directly influenced by the person who commissioned it.

"In 1935, the Duchess of Roxburghe had just married into a Scottish dynasty. When she asked Cartier to make one last Valkyrie tiara she was commissioning a piece of exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected design, inspired by the fashions of her childhood.

"The tiara is an amazing piece which trembles when worn to give a sense of moving feathers. The designed allowed the duchess to remove the wings and wear them as brooches if she so desired."

The duchess' tiara will be displayed in a section of the Scottish design galleries focused on design as a form of storytelling, highlighting how it can be used to spark the imagination and make the world more beautiful.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.