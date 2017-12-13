Oil executive killed bird of prey during pheasant shoot

Keith Riddoch mistakenly shot the buzzard in the Highlands in November 2016.

An oil executive killed a bird of prey during a pheasant shoot in the Highlands.

Keith Riddoch mistakenly shot the buzzard near Newtonmore in November last year.

He was found guilty and fined £500 at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland wildlife crime officer Daniel Sutherland said: "Game bird shooting is a legal sport and brings jobs and benefits to the local economy.

"However, it is fully expected all participants conduct their activities to the highest standard. In this case the mistaken identity of a pheasant and killing of the buzzard was deemed unacceptable to the court.

"I would like to thank the estate staff and all other witnesses involved in the incident for their co-operation during our investigation."

Wildlife crime in Scotland fell 8% last year, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

The total does not include the disappearance of a number of satellite-tagged golden eagles.

