Petrol poured on house door then deliberately set on fire

Emergency services were called out to the blaze on Adam Drive in Dundee.

Adam Drive: Fire treated as deliberate.

Petrol was poured on a house door before it was deliberately set on fire.

Emergency services were called to Adam Drive in Dundee to attend the blaze.

No one is understood to have been injured in the fire at 3am on Sunday.

Investigators believe an "accelerant", understood to be petrol, was used to ignite the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are carrying out enquiries after a fire at an address in Adam Drive.

"We are treating the fire as suspicious."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.