Petrol poured on house door then deliberately set on fire
Emergency services were called out to the blaze on Adam Drive in Dundee.
Petrol was poured on a house door before it was deliberately set on fire.
Emergency services were called to Adam Drive in Dundee to attend the blaze.
No one is understood to have been injured in the fire at 3am on Sunday.
Investigators believe an "accelerant", understood to be petrol, was used to ignite the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are carrying out enquiries after a fire at an address in Adam Drive.
"We are treating the fire as suspicious."
