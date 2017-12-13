Attackers threatened to blow man's head off with airgun

Kevin Marshall and Andrew King chased their Douglas Laidlaw into a shop in Dundee.

CCTV: Marshall, right, admitted possession of a weapon.

Two men chased their victim down a street and threatened to "blow his head off" with an air pistol.

Kevin Marshall, 31, of Baldovan Terrace, Dundee, and Andrew King, 24, of Dens Road, chased Douglas Laidlaw down Albert Street before cornering him in a convenience store.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown footage of the pair charging up to the shop's door.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court Marshall then pulled out "what looked like a handgun" and told Mr Laidlaw: "Get the f*****g money or I'll blow your head off."

She said: "Marshall began to wave this gun at Mr Laidlaw through the pane of glass, whilst King gesticulated towards Mr Laidlaw and both continued to demand money from him."

Mr Laidlaw thought the gun "looked real", she added.

Passers-by reported the incident to the police and Marshall admitted under questioning he had threatened Mr Laidlaw with a pellet gun.

He claimed his victim owed him money for cannabis and that he was no longer in possession of the weapon.

Ballistics experts who examined CCTV of the incident on January 8 agreed the gun was likely an air pistol.

Marshall and King both pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery.

Marshall further admitted possessing a firearm on the same date.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until January and remanded the pair in custody meantime.

He said: "The particular focus will be on whether there should be an extended sentence.

"This is a case that is likely to carry a sentence of at least four years' imprisonment."

