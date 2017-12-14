Rush hour chaos on A90 after two-car collision
A 25-year-old has been injured after a collision between a car and a van.
A 25-year-old male is being treated for head injuries after a crash on the A90 northbound.
Police said a car and a van collided on the A90 between Tealing and Petterden around 7.50am.
Emergency services were in attendance.
A police spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance to a crash involving a car and a van.
"A 25-year-old male sustained a head injury.
"There is a lot of congestion in the area while we wait for recovery of both vehicles.
"The roads are in a very icy condition and gritters are struggling to get though due to the congestion."
Traffic Scotland are reporting that northbound traffic is expected to remain at a standstill for up to half an hour.
