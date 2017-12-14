Train delays after lorry smashes into railway bridge

The crash happened between Carnoustie and Arbroath in Angus at 10.30am on Thursday.

Delays: Engineers have been called. SWNS

Trains have been delayed after a lorry smashed into a railway bridge.

Services between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Edinburgh have been disrupted.

ScotRail said the delays are expected until 11.30am.

Engineers have been called to assess the damage.

