Train delays after lorry smashes into railway bridge
The crash happened between Carnoustie and Arbroath in Angus at 10.30am on Thursday.
Services between Aberdeen and Glasgow and Edinburgh have been disrupted.
ScotRail said the delays are expected until 11.30am.
Engineers have been called to assess the damage.
