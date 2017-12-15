Children hurt as school bus collides with lorry and car

Two adults taken to hospital as smash closes road near Aberdeen.

Bus: Roads have been closed. Google 2017

A school bus has been involved in a crash with a car and a lorry near Aberdeen.

Some children have suffered minor injuries, while two adults have been taken to hospital.

The vehicles crashed on South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge, to the west of the city, shortly before 8am on Friday.

Ambulances and firefighters have been called to the scene of the crash, with police closing off roads nearby.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:​ "We received a call at 7.43am today to attend a road traffic collision in South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

"Two patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

The road has been closed between Leggart Terrace and Maryculter Bridge and is expected to remain shut for some time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.