School bus driver dies in crash with lorry and car

The bus was taking pupils to Lathallan School in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire.

A school bus driver has died in a crash, which has also injured several children.

The bus was taking pupils to Lathallan School in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire, when it collided with a car and a lorry at 7.45am on Friday on South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge to the west of Aberdeen.

The male drivers of the Audi A4 and DAF lorry were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As a result of the serious road traffic collision earlier today on the South Deeside Road, the male bus driver has sadly died.

"The collision occurred at 7.45am today close to the Maryculter Bridge on the South Deeside Road, outside Aberdeen, and involved a lorry, a bus and a car.

"Thirteen pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven were on the bus at the time of the incident but none have sustained any serious injuries.

"The South Deeside Road will remain closed for the time being between Leggart Terrace and Netherley Road, plus Milltimber Brae."

Richard Toley, headmaster at Lathallan School, said all the pupils had been accounted for.

He said: "We have been informed of an incident on the South Deeside Road in Aberdeen this morning. It involves a coach used to transport pupils to our school. There were 13 pupils on the bus.

"These pupils are safe and accounted for. No pupils have been seriously injured and pupils are either with parents or members of staff now."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:​ "We received a call at 7.43am today to attend a road traffic collision in South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

"We dispatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

"Two patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

