Ship towed to safety by coastguard after engine failure

RNLI: Lifeboats were sent with coastguard helicopter (file pic).

A coastguard tug is towing a ship to safety after its engine failed off the Western Isles.

The five-man crew of the MV Fame raised the alarm at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

They dropped two anchors to stop the vessel from grounding in gale-force winds and 26ft swells while a helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats were scrambled.

A lifeboat stood by the ship overnight but the crew did not want to leave their vessel, which eventually drifted out of danger.

The Ievoli Black emergency tug arrived at the scene on Friday morning and established a tow.

It is expected to arrive in Stornoway on Lewis on Saturday.

