Orkney was also rated the second best place to live in the whole of the UK.

Survey: Orkney was rated the best place to live in Scotland. © STV

Islanders have the best quality of life in Scotland, according to a new study.

Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides came in the top three respectively in a Bank of Scotland survey.

The archipelago off the northeastern coast was also found to be the second best place to live in the UK, a title it has held since last year.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said: "It's great to see Orkney retain its title of best place to live in Scotland and the second best place to live in the whole of the UK, losing out narrowly to Hart in the South East of England.

"With high employment, low population and traffic levels, as well as having lots to do and see, it's no wonder that Orcadians also have the highest life satisfaction ratings."

Orkney has the lowest crime rates in the UK, at just 15% of the national average.

It also has the largest spending per pupil and the highest employment rate - at 87%.

Adults on the northeastern islands have the highest average rating for life satisfaction in Scotland.

Based on a score out of 10, they had an average rating of 8.3, while the Scottish average is 7.7.

This comes as it was found to have the second largest number of pubs per 10,000 in Scotland - at 20 - with only Argyll and Bute beating it with 25.

Meanwhile the highest weekly average earnings in Scotland are in Stirling, at £845 per week (p/w), followed by East Renfrewshire at £789 p/w and East Dunbartonshire at £739 p/w.

The Scottish average is £630 per week.

The biggest homes in Scotland are in East Renfrewshire and the Western Isles, with both having an average of 4.9 habitable rooms.

West Dunbartonshire has the smallest homes, with 4.2 livable rooms.

Glasgow City, Aberdeen City and Dundee City all have 4.3, while the average number in Scotland is 4.6.

Aberdeen was found to be the sunniest place in Scotland, with 27.9 hours of sunshine a week.

Glasgow was rated as having the worst quality of life.

Mr Blair added: "Looking at the differences between the 2016 and 2017 results it's good to see East Renfrewshire, with its great education results and high weekly earnings average climb from 15th place to 11th.

"Aberdeen City has seen a drop from 11th to 17th in the rankings despite retaining the title of sunniest place in Scotland."

