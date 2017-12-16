  • STV
  • MySTV

Islanders have the best quality of life in Scotland 

STV

Orkney was also rated the second best place to live in the whole of the UK.

Survey: Orkney was rated the best place to live in Scotland.
Survey: Orkney was rated the best place to live in Scotland. © STV

Islanders have the best quality of life in Scotland, according to a new study.

Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides came in the top three respectively in a Bank of Scotland survey.

The archipelago off the northeastern coast was also found to be the second best place to live in the UK, a title it has held since last year.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said: "It's great to see Orkney retain its title of best place to live in Scotland and the second best place to live in the whole of the UK, losing out narrowly to Hart in the South East of England.

"With high employment, low population and traffic levels, as well as having lots to do and see, it's no wonder that Orcadians also have the highest life satisfaction ratings."

Orkney has the lowest crime rates in the UK, at just 15% of the national average.

It also has the largest spending per pupil and the highest employment rate - at 87%.

Adults on the northeastern islands have the highest average rating for life satisfaction in Scotland.

Based on a score out of 10, they had an average rating of 8.3, while the Scottish average is 7.7.

This comes as it was found to have the second largest number of pubs per 10,000 in Scotland - at 20 - with only Argyll and Bute beating it with 25.

'With high employment, low population and traffic levels, as well as having lots to do and see, it's no wonder that Orcadians also have the highest life satisfaction ratings.'
Graham Blair, Bank of Scotland

Meanwhile the highest weekly average earnings in Scotland are in Stirling, at £845 per week (p/w), followed by East Renfrewshire at £789 p/w and East Dunbartonshire at £739 p/w.

The Scottish average is £630 per week.

The biggest homes in Scotland are in East Renfrewshire and the Western Isles, with both having an average of 4.9 habitable rooms.

West Dunbartonshire has the smallest homes, with 4.2 livable rooms.

Glasgow City, Aberdeen City and Dundee City all have 4.3, while the average number in Scotland is 4.6.

Aberdeen was found to be the sunniest place in Scotland, with 27.9 hours of sunshine a week.

Glasgow was rated as having the worst quality of life.

Mr Blair added: "Looking at the differences between the 2016 and 2017 results it's good to see East Renfrewshire, with its great education results and high weekly earnings average climb from 15th place to 11th.

"Aberdeen City has seen a drop from 11th to 17th in the rankings despite retaining the title of sunniest place in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.