School bus driver who died in three-way crash is named

Ian Fordyce from Dundee died after a crash involving his bus, a car and a lorry.

Ian Fordyce: Had been driving coaches for 40 years.
A school bus driver who died after a three-way crash in Aberdeen has been named.

Ian Fordyce, from Dundee, was driving his bus on the B979 South Deeside Road at around 7.45am on Friday when he was involved in a collision near Maryculter Bridge.

The bus was taking pupils to Lathallan School in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire, when it collided with a car and a lorry.

Mr Fordyce's family has released the following statement: "Ian, affectionately known as 'Fingers' to most of his friends was very well known and popular with everyone he met.''

"He drove coaches for 40 years and loved every minute of it. He will be a sorely missed brother, father, grandfather and friend.''

Sergeant Rob Warnock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a tragic incident which has resulted in a 68-year-old man losing his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen any of the vehicles shortly beforehand to contact Police Scotland on 101."

The male drivers of the Audi A4 and DAF lorry were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries that are not life-threatening.

None of the 13 children who were on the bus at the time suffered serious injury.

