Football coach dies after falling and hitting head on ice

David 'Parro' Findlay, who was Buckie Thistle's under-20s manager, died in Aberlour.

David Findlay: Praised by Buckie Thistle.

A football coach has died after falling on ice and hitting his head.

David "Parro" Findlay, who was the under-20s manager at Highland League champions Buckie Thistle, died after the incident near Aberlour in Strathspey.

The 53-year-old was also with the club when they clinched the league title in 2010 and 2011.

A statement from Buckie Thistle said: "It is with much regret that we bring you the very sad news of the death of David "Parro" Findlay.

"Parro has done so much for the community, Buckie Thistle Youths, girls football, disability football and of course a former manager of Buckie Rovers FC.

"Parro recently took up the position of Jags' U20s manager... He will be very sadly missed by all in Buckie. Our thoughts go out to all his family at this sad time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.