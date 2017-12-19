Dog's life for donkey after being rejected by mother

The three-month-old foal has taken up residence with a family in their home.

A three-month-old donkey has taken up residence in a house after being rejected by its mother after he was born.

The birth of the foal, named Donkey Bond, came as a surprise at Balnuith Farm, Angus, and he was rejected by his mother.

Owner Alison Wiseman stepped in, spending her nights hand-rearing the foal every two hours.

Much to everyone's delight, Donkey made it through the night and three months later shows no inclination of leaving the house.

Mrs Wiseman explained: "Donkey has now become one of the gang. He loves the dogs and the cats - the other pets have just accepted him.

"The only issue we have is other donkeys - he doesn't like them."

Donkey has particularly bonded with the family wolfhound and has even started to behave a bit like a puppy.

"He is like a big, naughty puppy", Mrs Wiseman said. "He wanders around, biting our Christmas tree, pulling down all the ornaments.

"He has a favourite dish towel he pulls off the cooker and lie down with it. He dislikes Mary Berry and all her cookbooks - they have all been chewed. But aside from that, he is fun to have around."

Donkey has become a bit of a local celebrity, especially in the run up to Christmas when he has been attending some markets.

"After the first night, with everyone so anxious to see him survive, he became a favourite with my friends on Facebook," Mrs Wiseman said.

"People were getting up in the morning were able to see the success story for each day and it was lovely."

Donkey will be doing the rounds for the rest of the festive season, including Dundee Christmas Market.

Donkey Bond: His favourite place is in front of the cooker. Balnuith Farm

