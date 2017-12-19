Inverness Caledonian Thistle take back lease on stadium

Chairman Graeme Rae tells AGM the exchange is a 'significant milestone for the club'.

Stadium: Tulloch Homes have handed back the lease. Google Maps

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have taken back ownership of the lease of their stadium.

Tulloch Homes has agreed to hand back Highland Council's lease after taking control of it in 2001 when the construction company wrote off club debts of £2.4m.

A 99-year lease for the 15-acre site was granted to the club by Highland Council in 1995 before the housing developer stepped in.

The move was described by the club as "the price paid to keep the club alive".

The deal does not include the stadium's car parks but Tulloch has agreed the club can continue to have access for the foreseeable future.

'A flourishing football club is good for the local economy.' Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Graeme Rae

Chairman Graeme Rae described the exchange as a "significant milestone for the club" that would give supporters assurance over the future of Caley Thistle's stadium.

He added it would give directors the "confidence and authority" to seek new investment for the club.

Highland Council has yet to approve the lease transfer but Mr Rae said he was confident it would carry out as expected.

Speaking at the club's annual general meeting, Mr Rae highlighted the importance of the club to the local community.

He said: "A successful football team promotes a sense of community and fosters a culture of pride wherever it exists.

"Moreover, a flourishing football club is good for the local economy as it generates employment and new business as well as having a positive social and commercial impact relative to civic reputation, tourism, travel and retail activities in the Highlands."

