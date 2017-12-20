High school Christmas dance shut down over drug claims

Brechin High School event at the town's Northern Hotel in Angus was stopped early.

A school Christmas dance had to be shut down after ex-pupils allegedly gatecrashed it while being in possession of drugs.

The Brechin High School event at the town's Northern Hotel in Angus was stopped after police were called following the claims.

STV News understands two former pupils, who were not invited to the dance, were thought to have had drugs before staff alerted officers and closed down the party on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland were called to a hotel in Brechin at about 10:20pm on Friday in response to reports of persons causing problems at a Christmas party.

"Two persons were removed from the premises and no formal action was taken."

An Angus Council spokesman added: "The school's senior Christmas dance, held at a hotel in the town on Friday, was brought to an early close after police were called to an incident at the premises.

"No pupils were involved in the incident and it would not be appropriate to comment further."

The Northern Hotel declined to comment.

