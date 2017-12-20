Motorcyclist seriously injured in smash with skip lorry

The crash happened on Dunkeld Road in Perth near St Catherines Retail Park.

Dunkeld Road: Route closed by police. Google 2017/PA

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a skip lorry.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeld Road in Perth near St Catherines Retail Park on Wednesday.

Officers have closed the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are currently attending a serious road traffic collision in Dunkeld Road in Perth, between a motorcycle and a skip lorry, and the road is closed.

"We don't know at the moment how long this closure will be in place for but we appreciate your patience while the matter is dealt with."

