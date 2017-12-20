Biker dies in smash with bin lorry near retail park

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead after the crash on Dunkeld Road in Perth.

Dunkeld Road: Road closed by police. STV

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a bin lorry.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeld Road in Perth near St Catherines Retail Park on Wednesday shortly before 8.30am.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have closed the road, while an air ambulance was also called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

"Dunkeld Road remains closed to allow investigation into the incident to take place, and will remain so for some time."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 8.24am to attend a road traffic collision on Dunkeld Road.

"We dispatched two ambulances, the Tayside trauma team and our helimed air ambulance.

"The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes."

