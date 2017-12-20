Serial rapist targeted three women over eight years

Jason Okwara raped two women and sexually assaulted a third across Dundee.

Court: Okwara jailed for nine years (file pic).

A serial rapist targeted three women in an eight-year campaign of abuse in Dundee.

Jason Okwara raped two of the women and sexually assaulted a third in incidents across the city between 2004 and 2012.

The 45 year-old, of Dundee, was jailed for nine years at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

He first raped a "particularly vulnerable" woman at a property in Broughty Ferry in 2004.

She was asleep at the time having previously told Okwara she did not want to have sex.

It was stated she was "incapable of giving or with-holding consent".

Okwara, originally from the US, struck again five years later at a different address in the city.

'You have shown no remorse and you still maintain your innocence.' Judge Lady Rae

Jurors heard this victim "simply froze" as he told her "your body says yes" while raping her.

Okwara later sexually assaulted a third victim in August 2012. She believed he only stopped when she shouted at him.

He was finally caught during a probe into the attacks years later.

Lady Rae said pre-sentencing reports on Okwara "did not make good reading".

The judge told Okwara: "You have shown no remorse and you still maintain your innocence.

"These three women were unknown to each other, but, according to you, have lied."

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Alan Cameron said Okwara was guilty of a "course of conduct of serious sexual offending".

