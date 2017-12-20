Round-the-world cyclist freed after police attack

Adelino Ferreira spent almost his entire time in Scotland inside Perth Prison.

Prison: Ferreira spent almost three weeks behind bars (file pic).

A cyclist who was arrested on his first day in Scotland after 25 years riding around the world has resumed his adventure.

Adelino Ferreira, 58, from Portugal was jailed for 42 days for spitting at a police officer but his sentence was backdated and he was released on Wednesday.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he would leave the country immediately to begin pedalling to Spain.

Ferriera spent all bar a few hours of an ill-fated three weeks in Scotland in prison.

The cyclist, who has been on the road since 1992, was arrested in Perth on November 28.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Ferreira, who carries out agricultural work to fund his travels, fought with police officers after going drinking when he arrived in Scotland.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and struggling with officers in South Methven Street, Perth.

Ferreira also admitted assaulting a constable by spitting in her face during the same incident.

He apologised to the court, through an interpreter, for his conduct.

Defence solicitor Billy Somerville said: "He has travelled Europe and Africa for 15 years and this is the first time he has been involved in any offences."

