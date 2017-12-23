Man found unconscious on street and forensic teams called
Officers were alerted to the discovery on Adelaide Place in Dundee on Saturday.
A man has been found unconscious on a street.
Forensic teams have been called to Adelaide Place in Dundee following the discovery at 5.30am on Saturday.
The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.
Officers could be seen putting clothes which were found on the road, including a shoe and a hoodie, into bags.
The road has been cordoned off as well as a footpath between Kinghorne Road and Albany Terrace.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about his injuries."
