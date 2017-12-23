Nick Nairn: Man held after celebrity chef 'battered'

The 58-year-old sustained facial injuries following the incident in Aberdeen.

Nick Nairn: Man charged. @NickNairn

A man has been arrested after celebrity TV chef Nick Nairn was allegedly attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

The 58-year-old, who became the youngest Scottish chef to win a Michelin star in the early 1990s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries following the incident on Union Street.

A man, 35, has been charged in connection with the attack.

Police Scotland Constable Alan Gordon said: "I would like to thank all those who have already come forward and urge anyone else who has information to get in touch on telephone number 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.