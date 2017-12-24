Man in coma after being battered on Christmas night out

Emergency services were called to The Bread Maker bakery in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Last seen at Vogue nightclub. Google 2017/PA

A man is in an induced coma after being battered on a Christmas night out.

Emergency services were called to The Bread Maker bakery in Rosemount, Aberdeen, shortly after 8.30am on Saturday.

Greg Houghton was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and is in an induced coma after being found on the ground following a night out at Vogue nightclub.

His family said the 25-year-old will now undergo surgery after suffering bleeding on the brain.

He also has multiple fractures to his skull, bruising on the other side of his brain and a black eye.

In a post on social media, the man's family said: "He was on his work's Christmas night out.

"He's now in an induced coma with multiple fractures to his skull, bruising on the brain at one side and needs emergency surgery today for bleeding on the brain at the other side.

"His face is a mess with a huge swollen black eye."

"His face is a mess with a huge swollen black eye." Family of Greg Houghton

Officers said he was seen approaching drivers on Rosemount Viaduct, near its junction with Skene Street, before being found injured.

Mr Houghton is 5ft 10in, has a full beard and was wearing a red checked shirt and blue jeans.

His family added: "He was last seen in Vogue nightclub at around 2.30am.

"He was found at The Bread Maker at Rosemount at 8.30am in this state.

"If anyone knows what happened or has seen anything please get in touch with the police.

"We're absolutely devastated and worried sick.

"Stay safe everyone, there are some nasty people out there."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "It is unclear how Greg came by his injuries and police would like to speak with anyone who was in his company after 3am on Saturday or anyone who saw a male matching his description walking in the Skene Terrace/Rosemount Viaduct area between 3am and 8.30am that morning."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

