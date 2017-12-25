Man out of coma after suffering injuries on night out

Greg Houghton, 25, was found with serious face and head injuries in Aberdeen.

Injuries: Mr Houghton had been at the Vogue nightclub. Google 2017/PA

A man has been brought out of an induced coma after being seriously injured on a Christmas night out, according to his family.

Police have appealed for information after Greg Houghton, 25, was found with face and head injuries in Aberdeen's Rosemount Viaduct area.

He had been at the Vogue nightclub as part of a work night out.

Officers were called to the Bread Maker bakery at around 8.30am on Saturday and found Mr Houghton.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was put in to an induced coma and is receiving treatment.

'It's going to be a slow healing process to get him back to his cheeky self.' Family of Greg Houghton

On Sunday evening, his family said in social media posts he had been taken out of the unconscious state.

The post said: "We are so relieved to say that Greg is now out of the induced coma.

"He is still very dazed and confused and obviously very weak.

"It's going to be a slow healing process to get him back to his cheeky self.

"After so much uncertainty yesterday the relief to actually write this is unimaginable.

"We still don't know what happened to Greg so please if you think you may know anything at all get in touch."

Police want to trace motorists Mr Houghton spoke to on Rosemount Viaduct, near the junction with Skene Street, just before attending the shop.

A force statement said: "Mr Houghton is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, average build, with a full beard and his hair is shaved short at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a red checked shirt and blue jeans at the time.

"It is unclear how Greg came by his injuries and police would like to speak with anyone who was in his company after 3am on Saturday 23 December, or to anyone who saw a male matching his description walking in the Skene Terrace or Rosemount Viaduct area between 3am and 8.30am that morning."

